Weinberger hopeful CityPlace work will start soon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor say he’s hopeful work will start on CityPlace soon, and it’s crunch time for the developers.

In a briefing Tuesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger says there is activity happening behind the scenes.

The long-stalled project with retail space and housing has been stymied by lawsuits and financing issues.

Progress was made last year, settling lawsuits, and getting a local development team together.

City leaders also came to an agreement to ensure parts of St. Paul Street and Pine Street are rebuilt, even if the building itself doesn’t get off the ground.

“It would be far better to see the full project moving forward, and I’m hopeful that the developer will deliver that. But they need to make progress real soon if they’re gonna achieve that,” said Mayor Weinberger.

A development plan for the first phase of construction, including the public infrastructure and plans to re-develop the old mall downtown, should be finalized before July.

The development agreement between the city and the developers says the entire project should be complete by July 2025.

