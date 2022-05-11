Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of sunny weather continued on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll keep it going for a few more days with even warmer weather on the way. Wednesday was our first 80 degree day of the year, and the first day over 80 in 231 days. We won’t have to wait as long for the next 80 degree day, with near record high temperatures through the end of the week.

Sunny skies will be back on Thursday and Friday. Highs by the afternoon will head into the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will rise a bit as well, but still not quite in muggy territory just yet. The weekend will start with partly sunny skies and warm weather, with high temperatures still in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will see more clouds and a few scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Any rain will be brief and scattered and temperatures will return to the low 80s. Unsettled weather will linger into the work week with mostly cloudy skies and showers on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler, more seasonable temperatures will return by the middle of next week. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s.

