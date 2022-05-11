BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! What an amazing stretch of sunny, warm weather we have been enjoying, thanks to high pressure that is locked in over the northeast. And we are not done yet. This streak of sunny days and increasingly warm temperatures will keep on going right through the end of the week.

We will be shooting for the 80 degree mark for a high in Burlington today (normal high is 68°), and we will get into the mid-to-upper 80s over the next couple of days. We should have no problem breaking the record high temperatures for Thursday & Friday, which stand at 84° for each day.

There will finally be a change in the weather pattern as we get into the weekend. Saturday will still feature lots of sunshine and very warm temperatures, but there is a chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm popping up as the atmosphere starts getting a little less stable.

There will be a better chance for more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms on Sunday into Monday as a cold front moves through. That front will bring our temperatures down closer to normal by Tuesday. There may still be a few lingering showers on Tuesday, too.

Keep on taking MAX Advantage of this delightful weather! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.