Authorities investigating suspicious fire in Fletcher

FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire in Fletcher Saturday.

The Vermont State Police say the fire in the abandoned structure on Fairfield Road was reported Sunday by the property owner.

Investigators say the blaze caused extensive damage and its cause is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.

