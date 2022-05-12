Advertisement

Burlington waterfront gears up for busy spring, summer

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Waterfront Park will be hopping with activity over the coming weeks and months, according to city officials.

After two years of COVID cancellations, many events are returning this summer including the Vermont City Marathon, Juneteenth, July 3rd, and even the Brewer’s Fest.

“It’s not back to 2019 but it is definitely -- we’ve got more going on this summer than we did for 2020 and 2021. We can start with marathon weekend -- that’s going to be a big event down here. We are going to start to see the tents again, start to see the people again, and it’s just a great kickoff to the summer,” said Cindi Wight with Burlington Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront.

Officials say they are also excited to once again see boats coming down from Canada to celebrate what Burlington has to offer.

And for folks downtown Thursday who may have wondered what all the white tents on the waterfront are for -- Wight says it’s for a private event.

Related Story:

Vermont City Marathon poised for comeback

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting
Parker Clark
Vt. man accused of hitting friend with truck, leaving him to die
Vt. man sentenced to 20 years for child porn
Authorities say surveillance video shows the suspect who they say may be responsible for...
Burlington Police hope to ID suspect in break-ins
Nathan Carman/File
Nathan Carman arrested for ‘murder on high seas’

Latest News

Burlington waterfront gears up for busy spring, summer
Vt. Legislature on track to Thursday adjournment
sdf
Vermont City Marathon poised for comeback
Parker Clark
Vt. man accused of hitting friend with truck, leaving him to die