Burlington waterfront gears up for busy spring, summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Waterfront Park will be hopping with activity over the coming weeks and months, according to city officials.

After two years of COVID cancellations, many events are returning this summer including the Vermont City Marathon, Juneteenth, July 3rd, and even the Brewer’s Fest.

“It’s not back to 2019 but it is definitely -- we’ve got more going on this summer than we did for 2020 and 2021. We can start with marathon weekend -- that’s going to be a big event down here. We are going to start to see the tents again, start to see the people again, and it’s just a great kickoff to the summer,” said Cindi Wight with Burlington Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront.

Officials say they are also excited to once again see boats coming down from Canada to celebrate what Burlington has to offer.

And for folks downtown Thursday who may have wondered what all the white tents on the waterfront are for -- Wight says it’s for a private event.

Related Story:

Vermont City Marathon poised for comeback

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.