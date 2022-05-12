Can you help police find road rage shooting suspect?

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a man suspected of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident.

It happened on Edwards Road in Jeffersonville on the morning of April 18.

Vermont State Police say Jermaine Morris, 41, of Jeffersonville, and another driver were taunting each other, when they pulled over, got out of their cars and got into a fight.

Morris drove off, but police say he then came back and chased the other driver in their car, firing multiple shots.

Investigators have been searching for Morris since the incident. They believe he is in either Vermont or New York.

He faces charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and negligent use of a gun.

Anyone who knows where to find Morris is asked to call state police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or submit a tip anonymously online.

