Advertisement

Police: Craftsbury man hit teen with car, dumped him in ravine

A 20-year-old is expected in court Thursday after police say he hit a teenager with his car and tried to dump his body in a ravine.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 20-year-old is expected in court Thursday after police say he hit a teenager with his car and tried to dump his body in a ravine.

Vermont State Police say Parker Clark was doing donuts in a parking lot in Greensboro Wednesday night when he hit 19-year-old Tyler Friend.

Police say he then put Friend in the back of his pick-up and drove to a remote farm in Craftsbury, dragging Friend over a small ravine and into a creek.

Clark reportedly tried to leave, but his truck was stuck in the mud. That’s when he allegedly picked Friend back up and went to a local farm to call for help.

Friend is in critical condition after being flown to the hospital.

Clark is being charged with attempted second degree murder, gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting, and DUI.

He’ll be in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

A 20-year-old is expected in court Thursday after police say he hit a teenager with his car and...
Police: Craftsbury man hit a teen, dumped him in a ravine
Vermont to test Amber Alert system Thursday
Phones, TVs, radios and even lottery signs will all light up Thursday to test Vermont’s Amber...
Vermont to test Amber Alert system Thursday
Woodbury fire house
Woodbury voters approve money for a new fire station