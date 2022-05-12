Police: Craftsbury man hit teen with car, dumped him in ravine

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 20-year-old is expected in court Thursday after police say he hit a teenager with his car and tried to dump his body in a ravine.

Vermont State Police say Parker Clark was doing donuts in a parking lot in Greensboro Wednesday night when he hit 19-year-old Tyler Friend.

Police say he then put Friend in the back of his pick-up and drove to a remote farm in Craftsbury, dragging Friend over a small ravine and into a creek.

Clark reportedly tried to leave, but his truck was stuck in the mud. That’s when he allegedly picked Friend back up and went to a local farm to call for help.

Friend is in critical condition after being flown to the hospital.

Clark is being charged with attempted second degree murder, gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting, and DUI.

He’ll be in court Thursday at 1 p.m.

