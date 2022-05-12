Advertisement

Police respond to Coos County shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces charges after police say he fired a gun at two other people.

It happened Thursday morning on Meriden Hill in the town of Columbia. New Hampshire State Police say Aron Theriault, 25, of Columbia, fired the handgun at the workers who were doing construction on a home. No one was injured.

Troopers later located Theriault at a seasonal camp on Washburn Road where he was arrested. They say he is being evaluated at the Upper Connecticut Valley Regional Hospital in Colebrook and charges are pending.

