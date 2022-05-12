Advertisement

Pownal man, cousin plead guilty to role in nationwide phone scam

File photo
File photo(WDAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Two men who participated in an elaborate phone scam that cheated people from across the nation have agreed to repay their victims but avoided time behind bars.

Massachusetts prosecutors say Ajaykumar Chaudhari, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jitendra Chaudhari, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty this week to larceny and attempt to commit larceny. They, together with a third defendant, have agreed to pay more than $200,000 in restitution. They won’t be sent to jail as long as they stay out of additional legal trouble for two years. All three are members of the same family.

Victims came from multiple states including California, Missouri, Ohio, and Virginia.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting
Vt. man sentenced to 20 years for child porn
Authorities say surveillance video shows the suspect who they say may be responsible for...
Burlington Police hope to ID suspect in break-ins
Nathan Carman/File
Nathan Carman arrested for ‘murder on high seas’
Vermont has seen an uptick in gun violence, with some incidents being fatal, and that has...
Gov. Scott responds to increase in gun violence

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Two Vermont students are being honored at the national level. - File photo
Vermont students named as Presidential Scholars
Two Vermont students have been awarded at the national level.
Vermont students awarded as Presidential Scholars
A fire in Richmond was contained thanks to several departments.
Richmond crews hike steep terrain to fight wildfire