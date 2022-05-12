Upgrades in the works for Upper Valley trail system

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A lesser-known trail system in the Upper Valley is getting a facelift.

Pine Park includes several miles of trails that run around the Connecticut River in Hanover.

The park was established more than a century ago for conservation purposes.

The park’s board of trustees is in the process of raising $300,000 to upgrade the trails, mitigate invasive species and add a new wheelchair-accessible section.

“I think now, more than ever, having green space is just essential to everyone. Not just for aesthetic reasons but for people’s health, both physical and mental health along the way there. It’s a simple fact that once places like this go away, there is simply no way to get them back,” said Barry Harwick, a member of the Pine Park Board.

Remediation efforts are also underway at the former Hanover Country Club which closed during the pandemic. A recent land survey found that eight acres of that former golf course are now part of the Pine Park conservation.

