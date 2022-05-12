Advertisement

Upgrades in the works for Upper Valley trail system

Pine Park includes several miles of trails that run around the Connecticut River in Hanover.
Pine Park includes several miles of trails that run around the Connecticut River in Hanover.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A lesser-known trail system in the Upper Valley is getting a facelift.

Pine Park includes several miles of trails that run around the Connecticut River in Hanover.

The park was established more than a century ago for conservation purposes.

The park’s board of trustees is in the process of raising $300,000 to upgrade the trails, mitigate invasive species and add a new wheelchair-accessible section.

“I think now, more than ever, having green space is just essential to everyone. Not just for aesthetic reasons but for people’s health, both physical and mental health along the way there. It’s a simple fact that once places like this go away, there is simply no way to get them back,” said Barry Harwick, a member of the Pine Park Board.

Remediation efforts are also underway at the former Hanover Country Club which closed during the pandemic. A recent land survey found that eight acres of that former golf course are now part of the Pine Park conservation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting
Parker Clark
Police: Craftsbury man hit teen with truck, dumped him in ravine
Vt. man sentenced to 20 years for child porn
Authorities say surveillance video shows the suspect who they say may be responsible for...
Burlington Police hope to ID suspect in break-ins
Nathan Carman/File
Nathan Carman arrested for ‘murder on high seas’

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermont Technical College has been awarded a grant from the state's Working Lands program to...
VTC awarded grant to increase meat processing courses
File photo
Redevelopment plans taking shape for Plattsburgh waterfront
File photo
Vermont City Marathon poised for comeback
Montpelier student art on display this month at Main Street pop-up gallery.
Montpelier students exhibit art and pop-up gallery