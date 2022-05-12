UVM men’s lax downs Manhattan to open NCAA Tournament

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Playing its first ever home game in the NCAA Tournament, the UVM men’s lacrosse team jumped on Manhattan early and rolled to a 15-3 win to advance to the round of 16. It’s the program’s first NCAA Tournament win and allows the 2022 group to match the 2018 team, which finished 12-4, for the most wins in a single season.

After giving up the game’s opening goal, Vermont’s seniors would blow this one wide open. Four Cats, all of them seniors, would carry UVM on an 8-0 run to effectively put the game out of reach. Michael McCormack and Thomas McConvey would each tally a first half hat trick and finish with five goals a piece.

“We knew we had to get on them early,” McConvey said after the game. “They have a good goalie down there so it was a big point of emphasis, kinda coming out and throwing the first punch. You know, they scored that first goal there in transition and we were able to answer that with like four or five of our own at the end of the first quarter. We just settled in after that and kind of just ran away with it, which was good.”

Vermont also got strong contributions from senior attackman Liam Limoges (three goals, two assists), senior goalie Ryan Cornell (13 saves, three goals allowed), and sophomore faceoff specialist Tommy Burke (19 of 21 at the X).

“I was a little bit anxious just because it is kind of a funky game in the middle of the week coming off of two games that we had this past weekend which were really emotional and really draining,” head coach Chris Feifs said after the game. “But the guys had a workmanlike effort and the guys came ready to go the last two days of practice, and they answered the bell today. So I was just really proud of their effort.”

With the win, UVM moves on to the round of 16, where they will travel to face an unbeaten Maryland team for the second year in a row. Faceoff between the Cats and #1 Terps is scheduled for noon Sunday.

