Vermont City Marathon poised for comeback

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont City Marathon is making a comeback later this month with a full race.

Although a rescheduled and abbreviated version of the event was held last fall because of the pandemic, this year’s 33rd VCM on May 29 will cover the full 26.2 miles with fans and volunteers to cheer the runners on.

“This is a community-owned event and we make Burlington, Vermont, shine, but it takes a lot to make it happen. We will be looking for 600 to 700 volunteers to work with us prior to the race and on race day,” said Peter Delaney, the executive director of Run Vermont, which manages the race.

Click here for more information on how to register, volunteer, and watch.

