Vermont students awarded as Presidential Scholars

Two Vermont students have been awarded at the national level.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont students are being honored at the national level.

The U.S. Secretary of Education announced this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholars early Thursday.

It recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, arts, and career and technical education fields.

Rebecca Cunningham and Sriram Sethuraman made the list.

Cunningham is a Burlington High School student. Sethuraman goes to South Burlington High School.

All of the Presidential Scholars will be recognized this summer with an online recognition program.

Click here for the full list of scholars.

