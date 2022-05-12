Vermont to test Amber Alert system Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Phones, TVs, radios and even lottery signs will all light up Thursday to test Vermont’s Amber Alert system.

That test is happening between 2-3 p.m.

The goal is to make sure these system works.

Thousands of Vermonters will get a text message through the VT-Alert system, but only if you’re signed up. You can sign up by clicking here.

VT Lottery will also activate its system with message to signs, tickets, and kiosks.

