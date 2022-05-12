Advertisement

Vermont to test Amber Alert system Thursday

Phones, TVs, radios and even lottery signs will all light up Thursday to test Vermont’s Amber Alert system.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Phones, TVs, radios and even lottery signs will all light up Thursday to test Vermont’s Amber Alert system.

That test is happening between 2-3 p.m.

The goal is to make sure these system works.

Thousands of Vermonters will get a text message through the VT-Alert system, but only if you’re signed up. You can sign up by clicking here.

VT Lottery will also activate its system with message to signs, tickets, and kiosks.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Craftsbury man hit teen with car, dumped him in ravine
A 20-year-old is expected in court Thursday after police say he hit a teenager with his car and...
Police: Craftsbury man hit a teen, dumped him in a ravine
Phones, TVs, radios and even lottery signs will all light up Thursday to test Vermont’s Amber...
Vermont to test Amber Alert system Thursday
Woodbury fire house
Woodbury voters approve money for a new fire station