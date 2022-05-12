Vt. Legislature on track to Thursday adjournment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are hours away from approving their $8 billion budget and Act 250 reform as they race toward an expected adjournment Thursday evening.

With a windfall of federal cash, lawmakers and the governor have been looking to pass tax relief. The final budget includes a $1,000 annual Vermont child tax credit, a student loan interest deduction, and expanded Social Security tax exemptions. It also exempts up to $10,000 in military retirement pay taxes, though does not include the full exemption Governor Scott sought.

“We think people should be treated equally. Once you start saying one group of people is more worthy than another... I can’t say that military people are more worthy than police or firefighters or other people that put their lives on the line,” said Sen. Anne Cummings, D-Washington County.

Lawmakers are also using a $90 million Education Fund surplus to pay for universal school meals and PCB cleanup in schools.

ACT 250 COMPROMISES SOUGHT

The Senate spent a chunk of Thursday debating how to move forward with an Act 250 reform bill that the governor won’t veto. Governor Scott and several mayors have said they opposed provisions in a version they say would have made it harder to develop housing because it expanded the appeals process. Instead, lawmakers attached last-minute provisions to a separate housing bill that they say the governor will be able to support that does not include objectionable provisions on forest fragmentation and the appeals process.

“We benefit from 50 years of Act 250 work that’s already gone on, plus municipal planning that makes Vermont a great place to live. We want to develop, but we want to do it thoughtfully and that involves some controversy,” said Sen. Chris Bray, D-Addison County.

EXPANDED BOTTLE BILL BITES THE DUST?

A years-long effort to expand the bottle bill appears to have met its end. It would have doubled the deposit and made new containers eligible.

but it failed to get across the finish line.

Lawmakers are hoping to adjourn late Thursday and Governor Scott is expected to address the General Assembly.

