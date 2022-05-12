Advertisement

Woodbury voters approve money for a new fire station

Woodbury fire house
Woodbury fire house(wcax)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After being shot down for years, the Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department is getting a new station.

Voters approved a new $1.3 million building to give fire crews a bit more space.

The fire chief and assistant chief say they have to wait to get into their gear, because it’s such a squeeze. And the fire trucks are parked in such a way they can’t open the doors.

Coming up on Channel 3 This Morning, Kevin Gaiss tours the old space and finds out what will be included in the new station.

