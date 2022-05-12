Woodbury voters approve money for a new fire station

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After being shot down for years, the Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department is getting a new station.

Voters approved a new $1.3 million building to give fire crews a bit more space.

The fire chief and assistant chief say they have to wait to get into their gear, because it’s such a squeeze. And the fire trucks are parked in such a way they can’t open the doors.

