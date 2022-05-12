Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a record-breaker across the region on Thursday, with most spots across the region hitting new highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll likely do it all again on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs once again in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will still be reasonably low, so conditions will be somewhat comfortable considering the high temperatures.

It will be a dry start to the weekend on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs back in the mid 80s. We’ll run the risk of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon, into Saturday evening, but most areas are expected to stay dry. We’ll have a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The work week will see a return to more near-normal temperatures. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s. After a chance of a few morning showers on Tuesday, skies will become partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Partly sunny skies will continue through the end of the week, setting up another nice stretch of weather with highs holding in the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.