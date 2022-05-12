BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! The wedge of high pressure that has been stuck over the northeast all this week is still stuck, so we will continue to get hot, sunny weather, right through the end of the week.

High temperatures in the mid/upper 80s today and Friday should break high temperature records across the region. The standing record high for Burlington on the 12th and 13th is 84° both days.

There will finally be a change in the weather pattern as we get into the weekend. Saturday will still be mainly dry and hot with lots of sunshine, but there is finally a chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon & evening as the atmosphere starts to get more unstable with a frontal system coming at us from the Midwest.

That frontal system will come through slowly Sunday through Monday, bringing with it showers and possible thunderstorms. It is that front that will finally bring our temperatures down to more normal levels as we get into the start of next week.

Until then, continue to enjoy this MAX Advantage weather. Make sure you slather on the high SPF sunscreen. And be very wary of the lakes, rivers and streams, which still have dangerously cold water in them. -Gary

