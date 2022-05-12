Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! The wedge of high pressure that has been stuck over the northeast all this week is still stuck, so we will continue to get hot, sunny weather, right through the end of the week.

High temperatures in the mid/upper 80s today and Friday should break high temperature records across the region. The standing record high for Burlington on the 12th and 13th is 84° both days.

There will finally be a change in the weather pattern as we get into the weekend. Saturday will still be mainly dry and hot with lots of sunshine, but there is finally a chance for a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon & evening as the atmosphere starts to get more unstable with a frontal system coming at us from the Midwest.

That frontal system will come through slowly Sunday through Monday, bringing with it showers and possible thunderstorms. It is that front that will finally bring our temperatures down to more normal levels as we get into the start of next week.

Until then, continue to enjoy this MAX Advantage weather. Make sure you slather on the high SPF sunscreen. And be very wary of the lakes, rivers and streams, which still have dangerously cold water in them. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast