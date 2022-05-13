Advertisement

Champlain Centre ‘Museum in the Mall’ to hold presentation on Mohawk culture

The Turtle Sculpture located in Peace Point Park in Plattsburgh.
The Turtle Sculpture located in Peace Point Park in Plattsburgh.(Photo provided)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There are new opportunities to learn more about Mohawk tribal culture in Plattsburgh.

Part of the Champlain Centre’s “Museum in the Mall” includes a display about the tribe and its origin. Emily Stacey, who is part Mohawk and a Plattsburgh resident, will hold a presentation at the mall Saturday to discuss the Haudenosaunee creation story. The presentation will examine the 13 symbols representing key points of traditional Mohawk values carved into the Turtle Sculpture located in Peace Point Park in Plattsburgh.

Stacy says it’s important to continue the conversation about the region’s original inhabitants. “Culture has always been a part of our society however the story of the Native American culture is one that has not been told often enough,” she said.

The free presentation starts at 2:00 next to Kohls in the mall.

