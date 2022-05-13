Claremont man leads police on chase through school areas

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A 25-year-old Claremont man will be in court Friday after being accused of a stop-and-go car chase.

Police say they chased Louis Gratacos III in his car near Stevens High School in Claremont before stopping for safety reasons. Then the chase began again in the Bluff school area.

Police say he hit two parked cars trying to get way from officers.

His car was later chased after again, but officers say he drove away at a high speed.

Then eventually his car was found abandoned on Hunter Circle, and officers say Gratacos had ran off.

He was arrested and will be in court Friday on charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and witness tampering - both felonies.

