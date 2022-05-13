Advertisement

How to observe Sunday’s ‘Blood Moon’

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a treat for sky-watchers this weekend -- a total lunar eclipse Sunday will be visible in our region.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NASA’s Molly Wasser about this weekend’s “Blood Moon” and other developments in lunar science.

NASA will feature livestreams of the eclipse from locations across the globe starting at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

