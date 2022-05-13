Advertisement

NH lawmakers reject marijuana legalization

May. 13, 2022
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A last attempt this session to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire has failed.

The New Hampshire Senate this week voted down an amendment that would have legalized the possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana as well as three mature plants. A bill that would have legalized retail sales of cannabis at state-run liquor stores also died in the Senate earlier this year. New Hampshire remains the only state in northern New England that has not legalized the drug.

“People will be able to leave the state of New Hampshire and go into Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont and spend their money there. They are not spending their money in the state of New Hampshire. Worse, the potential is that the people who are coming to New Hampshire for tourism reasons are going to begin to make some of their decisions on, if cannabis is my thing, where can I go get it easily,” said Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, a supporter of the measure.

He says they plan to reintroduce possession, homegrown, and retail sales bills again next year.

