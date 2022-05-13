Advertisement

Officers execute search warrants in central Vermont

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple officers are in Washington Friday morning, executing search warrants in a drug raid.

This is going on at a home on Route 110 and a trailer home on Donna Lane.

Vermont State Police along with federal agents and local police officers are there.

All we know is that it’s part of an investigation into drug trafficking and firearms possession.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Clark
Vt. man accused of hitting friend with truck, leaving him to die
Jermaine Morris
Can you help police find road rage shooting suspect?
Vt. man sentenced to 20 years for child porn
Vt. Fish & Wildlife: Father shot son while turkey shooting
Police respond to New Hampshire shooting

Latest News

Louis Gratacos III
Claremont man leads police on chase through school areas
Police respond to New Hampshire shooting
Police respond to New Hampshire shooting
Police respond to New Hampshire shooting
Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Wildlife experts: watch out for newborn fawns, leave them alone