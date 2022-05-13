Police: Body found following Rochester wildfire

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man found dead in the town of Rochester Thursday apparently died while trying to fight a wildfire.

Fire crews found the man’s body around 8 p.m. in the woods near Jones Mountain Road about 200 yards from a home. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Police say that blaze burned two to three acres of woodland and does not appear to be suspicious.

