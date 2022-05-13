Advertisement

Suspect linked to 1988 killing of NH 6th grader through DNA

Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence...
Marvin C. McClendon Jr. stands in the prisoner's dock during his arraignment in Lawrence District Court, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Lawrence, Mass.(TIM JEAN/Staff photo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man was linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts through DNA evidence.

Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay was entered on his behalf during the hearing in Lawrence District Court on Friday.

Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire, was found in a Lawrence trainyard on Sept. 12, 1988, the day after she was reported missing. She had been stabbed and her body had been run over by a train.

A message seeking comment was left with McClendon’s attorney.

