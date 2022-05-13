Advertisement

Takeaways from ‘No Menthol Sunday’

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As regulation of the tobacco and vaping industry has increased in recent years, menthol cigarettes have been an exception.

While the FDA is moving to ban menthol cigarettes, flavored vaping and tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes, continue in Vermont.

This Sunday is being hailed as “No Menthol Sunday,” an effort to call attention to the dangers of the products, especially when it comes to their impact on communities of color and getting young adults hooked.

Darren Perron spoke with Rhonda Williams, the director of the Tobacco Control Program for the Vermont Department of Health, about state and national efforts underway.

