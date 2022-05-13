Vermont State Police release 2021 use of force data

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 2021 data for Vermont State Police use of force is out.

According to the data:

The number of use of force incidents last year was 169.

There were 326 officers involved and 175 civilians.

25 officers were hurt in these situations and 47 people.

These numbers are pretty similar to 2020 which had 170 incidents.

Police launched the dashboard last year in an effort to be more transparent.

