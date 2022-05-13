Vt. man caught breaking into police impoundment lot

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon Police say a Vershire man faces charges after breaking into their impoundment lot.

Officials say Damien Rousseau, 29, was spotted Thursday trying to hide in the police department’s impoundment lot, a day after he was arrested and his car seized in a heroin bust.

Using a K-9, they say they were eventually able to take Rousseau into custody. After getting a search warrant. officers found more than a pound of meth, cocaine, $2,000 in cash, and several loaded guns in the car.

Rousseau was due in court Friday.

