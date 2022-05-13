Vt. man caught breaking into police impoundment lot
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon Police say a Vershire man faces charges after breaking into their impoundment lot.
Officials say Damien Rousseau, 29, was spotted Thursday trying to hide in the police department’s impoundment lot, a day after he was arrested and his car seized in a heroin bust.
Using a K-9, they say they were eventually able to take Rousseau into custody. After getting a search warrant. officers found more than a pound of meth, cocaine, $2,000 in cash, and several loaded guns in the car.
Rousseau was due in court Friday.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.