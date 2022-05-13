Advertisement

Waking Windows festival kicks off in Winooski

By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a big weekend for music lovers in Winooski. The annual Waking Windows festival opens Friday and takes over the circle for the whole weekend.

The music starts at 5 p.m. Friday, kicking off a weekend of non-stop music in the Onion City.

There are two stages set up downtown in the rotary and by the Champlain Mill and man shops and restaurants are hosting more intimate performances as well. Passes for the weekend sold out at noon Friday but single-day tickets are available. Organizers are recommending carpooling if possible, especially with limited parking in the immediate area.

Elissa Borden spoke with organizer Nick Mavodones about the 10-year anniversary after a two-year COVID hiatus.

