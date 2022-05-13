Advertisement

Wildlife experts: watch out for newborn fawns, leave them alone

Mama deer are preparing to give birth, and New Hampshire Fish and Game urge you to stay away from the fawns.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The majority of the deer fawns are born this month and next, so you may see the young deer by themselves in the weeks to come.

Fish and Game say to not be alarmed, because in most cases the doe is not far away and is just gathering food to feed her newborn.

If you think a fawn or other young wildlife has been abandoned or orphaned, officials ask you to not move the animal.

