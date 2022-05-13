BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another hot day on Friday with record-breaking highs back in the upper 80s. It will be warm again to start the weekend on Saturday, before temperatures slowly start to trend cooler. Saturday will see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is the chance for a few pop-up late day showers or a thunderstorm.

Conditions get a bit more unsettled for early next week. We’ll wrap up the weekend with highs in the low 80s, and mostly cloudy skies. It will be a bit more muggy with scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm. Monday will be just a bit cooler with more scattered showers and a chance again for a passing thunderstorm. Showers linger into Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies, and afternoon temperatures trending noticeably cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Dry skies return for the rest of next week, with more seasonable temperatures ahead. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. We should remain dry heading into next weekend with comfortable temperatures.

