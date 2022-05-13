Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday the 13th, everyone! What a week of weather that we have had! A stuck weather pattern gave us high pressure overhead for the entire week, which kept the sunshine coming, and the increasingly warm temperatures. We finally started breaking record high temperatures on Thursday with most locations getting into the mid/upper 80s for highs. And this Friday will be very much like Thursday - lots of sunshine with highs in the mid/upper 80s again, which again will be good for new record highs.

This stretch of sunny, dry, hot weather will keep going into the start of the weekend, but then there will be some changes. Most of Saturday will also be mostly sunny and hot, but it will get unsettled enough by late afternoon to get a few pop-up showers and/or thunderstorms, mainly in the higher terrain, especially up to the north.

There will be a better chance for more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms as we go through the day on Sunday, with a trough of low pressure swinging through.

A cold front will sweep through from west to east on Monday with showers & possible thunderstorms. Then our temperatures will start to come down to more normal levels again (normal high for Burlington is now 68°).

A few showers may linger into Tuesday, but then it will dry out for Wednesday & Thursday. After a cool Wednesday, it will start to warm back up again through the end of the week.

Keep on taking MAX Advantage of this summer preview weather! -Gary

