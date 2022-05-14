Arrest warrant issued for suspect in New Hampshire suspicious death

MANCHESTER. N.H. (WCAX) - Police are now calling a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire a murder.

The suspect, Stephanie Beard, 34, is still on the run. According to Manchester Police, Beard has been charged with Second Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing John Glennon, 71, in the head.

Police found Glennon early Friday morning inside the Carpenter Center Apartment Complex on Franklin St.

Authorities have also charged Beard with stealing Glennon’s car, a silver Subaru Impreza, which was last seen heading south on Rt. 293.

Police say due to the nature of the crime charged, Ms. Beard is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

She is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has the following tattoos: a Sonic the Hedge Hog character on her left hand; “Sonic” Elijah on her left hand; a star on her left shoulder; a star on her chest; a heart on her chest; and a Tinker Bell character on her back.

Anyone with information about John Glennon’s death, or who has had contact with Ms. Beard, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 and speak with the detectives division.

