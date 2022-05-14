Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police were forced to shut down the on-ramp to I-89 Northbound in South Burlington on Friday evening after a single car crash. Police say it happened just before 7:00 p.m.
A car driven by Phillip Hoffman, 51, Sharon, was the driver. According to police, Hoffman fled on foot after the crash, and showed obvious signs of a head injury.
Officers say they used K-9 units to locate Hoffman. He was found at the University Mall in South Burlington, more than a mile away from the crash site.
The investigation remains active.
