Juvenile in critical condition following crash

CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An 18-year-old is in critical condition this morning, after police say he crashed his car in Charleston last night.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver as he is considered a juvenile. Vermont State Police say he was traveling on Route 105, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a utility pole.

After investigating, police say the juvenile was found to be driving under the influence and needed to be flown to UVM Medical Center for his injuries.

Police did charge the driver with a DUI, and a warrant was issued to collect a sample of his blood.

Witnesses tell police, the car had been speeding and passing other cars prior to the crash. The investigation into what caused the crash, is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.