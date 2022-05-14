N.Y. State seeks public input on climate goals

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York State Climate Action Council continues its work towards shaping the Empire State’s climate goals.

The 22-member council is touring the state, both in person and virtually. This past week was the hearing for the Adirondack Region.

The council is tasked with coming up with clean energy requirements and regulations, as well as a climate plan in the state.

Their goal is to open the market for more jobs and improved health. The event was held at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake Tuesday night.

About 30 people gathered for open comment, which ran for nearly 2 hours.

The idea behind this is for the council to hear from the public and businesses so they are able to address climate concerns and offer suggestions.

“I want to thank the climate action council for the opportunity to provide comments on realizing real, tangible, equitable and effective climate action which cannot be achieved without collective action and a shared vision,” Jackie Bowen, of the Adirondack Council said. “In reviewing the scoping plan, the Adirondack Council like many others have serious questions about how several of the actions will be achieved given budgetary constrains and a number of these other actions are dependent on the passage of legislation by the state legislature.”

The council will continue its open hearing across the state and is taking submitted comments until June 10, 2022.

The first full draft of the plan, and important schedules can be found on the New York State website.

