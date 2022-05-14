Advertisement

Police seize thousands of bags of heroin from Winooski residence

Police seize heroin, cocaine, crack, meth, pills
Police seize heroin, cocaine, crack, meth, pills
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - After a months long investigation, Winooski Police Department issued a search warrant at a residence, Friday.

With the assistance of the South Burlington Police Department, police found a large number of narcotics.

They seized 6,593 bags of heroin, 6.4 ounces of cocaine, 58.7 grams of crack, 5.9 grams of meth, and several prescription pills.

The investigation is still ongoing and new details will be provide when they become available.

