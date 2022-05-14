Police seize thousands of bags of heroin from Winooski residence

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - After a months long investigation, Winooski Police Department issued a search warrant at a residence, Friday.

With the assistance of the South Burlington Police Department, police found a large number of narcotics.

They seized 6,593 bags of heroin, 6.4 ounces of cocaine, 58.7 grams of crack, 5.9 grams of meth, and several prescription pills.

The investigation is still ongoing and new details will be provide when they become available.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.