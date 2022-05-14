Polio Outbreak in Israel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The World Health Organization is in the process of vaccinating children in Israel following a Polio outbreak.

According to a WHO spokesperson, one child so far has experienced polio paralysis. Three other children have the virus but aren’t showing symptoms. There is evidence the virus is spreading. Oliver Rosenbauer from the WHO says it has been detected in a number of sewage samples.

Israel and neighboring areas reportedly have a high number of people with the in-activated polio vaccine or IPV. That protects someone against symptoms of the virus but doesn’t help stop the spread. That’s why there’s a campaign right now to get vaccinated with the oral polio vaccine, or OPV.

Local infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Lahey says it’s really hard to fully eradicate any infection off the face of the earth, but health teams are trying to get every last kid a shot.

“We’re getting close with Polio,” Dr. Lahey said. “There are actually just a few hot spots, typically places where war and other civic strife have slowed the progress of vaccination campaigns, and the challenge with Polio is it is really highly contagious and spreads in the drinking water.”

The World Health Organization says nine years ago, a similar situation happened in Israel, and a campaign to vaccinate with OPV was successful. That’s the goal this time around.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.