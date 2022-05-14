UVM women’s lax falls to Denver in NCAA 1st Round

NEWTON, Mass. (WCAX) - UVM women’s lax went dancing for the first time in the NCAA tournament, but the Cats were unable to dance out of this one against Denver. The Pioneers are the 12th ranked team in the country. And talking with UVM fifth year middie Grace Giancola after the game, she said, ‘Denver is a great team. Listen, we’ve been in situations before when we’ve been down a lot of goals and were able to come back.’

You look at grace giancola the past two games, Ava Vasile the past two games, to get the Cats to this point, but unfortunately, it does end for the Cats with a 16-3 loss.

“It was an amazing season,” Giancola said. “Did we want to go out like that? No. Did we want to go out at all? Absolutely not. But we made it here, and I’m just super, super proud. I’m really proud of this team, it meant everything to me.”

“You know, just these past couple games with how we’re going to start, you know just with the buy-in that we have, the committment that we have from our young women, and I think when you get a taste of an America East championship and being in the tournament, it only fuels you to continue to want to work hard and get back there the following year,” added head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock.

“There is still plenty to smile about for these Cats: fourteen wins in a single season, no other UVM team can say that they’ve done that. Not to mention, the Cats came away with their first-ever America East championship. So a lot to smile about, a lot to build off of for years to come. You heard coach say it, a culture change, this program is taking steps in the right direction.

