What to do, Saturday May 14

By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region Saturday, May 14.

Big Truck Day rolls into town for the 22nd year. There are construction and utility trucks, tractors, firetrucks, and more. Families are encouraged to stop by the Hinesburg Nursery School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a BBQ lunch and live music on-site as well. For families with sensory concerns, there is a horn-free period from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person, or $20 per household. Kids under one can get in for free. Proceeds from the event benefit the Hinesburg Nursery School.

South Burlington Recreation and Parks are hosting a Chalk Walk Saturday.

Anyone can stop by the Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to decorate the sidewalks. Look for the blue tent at the park entrance for chalk. You can expect there to be music at the park as well.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a Bird Walk for families Saturday.

There are two separate time slots. One watch is at 8 a.m. for adult bird seekers. The other time slot is at 10 a.m. and is more geared towards families. All guests are encouraged to bring binoculars. There are binoculars available on-site, but supplies are limited.

