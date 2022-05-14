Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer preview will continue this weekend, though some active weather is expected. Today will be partly sunny and very warm, with near-record highs in the mid to upper 80s. A trough may touch off a few afternoon thunderstorms, so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. A second trough will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday, especially during the afternoon. It will be warm with highs around 80 degrees. Finally, a cold front will move through Monday afternoon. Conditions are looking a little better now for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. We’ll keep you updated.

Spring will make a comeback next week. Showers are expected Tuesday, with highs holding in the 60s. Lows will be in the 40s, with even a few 30s in the colder valleys. Wednesday and Thursday are looking decent. Models differ for Friday. Some showers are possible, with highs around 70 degrees, and lows in the 40s and 50s.

