CVOEO Community Resource Center finds a new temporary home

CVOEO finds a new temporary home
CVOEO finds a new temporary home(wcax)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunities community resource center has a new home for the time being.

Feeding Chittenden, a branch of CVOEO is housing the community resource center for the time being. The VFW building used to be CVOEO”s home base, but when that ended. Feeding Chittenen offered their dining area space.

“This is exciting, we want to partner with our fellow CVOEO staff, and I think we have a strong support system to make this work and it does it makes sense for people to come in, maybe get a hot meal, talk to a member of our staff and then go and get their groceries.” Says Anna Mcmahon, with Feeding Chittenden.

Mcmahon says it’s a tight space, but it makes sense to have these resources together. She says this is a temporary situation until they determine if they would like a new location.

