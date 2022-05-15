Advertisement

Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting

Burlington police investigate early morning shooting
Burlington police investigate early morning shooting(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.

Police say a 911 call came in around 4:00 a.m. regarding a shooting that happened near the 200 block of North Willard Street.

According to police, the caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, followed by a male running after two other people. When officers arrived on scene, they say they were able to determine that multiple shots had been fired.

Police recovered ballistics evidence and found a firearm on the ground next to the residence.

A short time later, police say they received a call from UVM Medical Center’s Emergency Department of a man who had walked in with gunshot wounds.

Police were able to confirm that the man was involved in the incident. However, the extent of his involvement is unknown at this time.

Burlington Police tells Channel 3, the injuries to the individual are non-life threatening.

Burlington Police Detectives and Officers have secured the scene and seized the apartment, pending a search warrant. Police say, preliminary evidence indicates this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp
Juvenile charged with DUI following crash in Charleston
Juvenile in critical condition following crash
Police seize heroin, cocaine, crack, meth, pills
Police seize thousands of bags of heroin from Winooski residence
Police searching for suspect in Manchester suspicious death
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in New Hampshire suspicious death

Latest News

What's happening in our region this week?
Looking Ahead: Week of May 16
CVOEO finds a new temporary home
CVOEO Community Resource Center finds a new temporary home
Charlie Nardozzi brings us along on a tulip tour with Sharon Meyer in this segment of In the...
In the Garden: Tulip Tour
What's happening in our region this week?
Looking Ahead: Week May 16