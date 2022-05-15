Advertisement

Free state park day passes for Vermont educators

By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 15, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Close to 12 thousand educators are taking to the state parks this summer for free. This program is thanks to a new collaboration between the agencies of Education and Natural Resources. All school employees are being given the chance to grab a free season day pass to all 55 Vermont State Parks. It’s part of an “Educator Appreciation Initiative” by the agency of Education.

The idea is to give back to educators after a historically challenging year of navigating Covid-19. Those who secured a season pass can use it for up to eight people in a car, and can come in and out as many times as they would like during the day.

Nate McKeen, Director of State Parks said, “It’s an incredibly noble profession, you are indoors quite a bit you have a tough job and summers are getting shorter and shorter for educators. It’s not as easy as getting summers off, so if they have the chance to get outside and rejuvenate and replenish, I think that’s really important.”

Passes will be distributed to educators through the central office of their respective districts. Vermont State Parks say they hope to continue this initiative in the future.

