Looking Ahead: Week of May 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local meetings and events to keep on your radar for the week of May 16.

The Cannabis Control Board is expected to meet this week to review staff recommendations for its first full license application. The board will discuss the application and make its decision on whether to grant a license.

The meeting will be virtual and the public is invited to join the conversation. There will be a slot for public comment. The meeting begins at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Pot was expected to hit Vermont shelves in October, but regulators say it’s unclear when it will happen. They also say the market’s timeline has been compressed from the start.

Working to make the world a better place for everyone, that’s the goal of a proposed program at Brattleboro Union High School.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. students and members of the public are invited to hear from Jody Williams.

Williams is an Alumna of Brattleboro Union High School and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997 for her work on a global treaty to eliminate landmines worldwide. She grew up in Brattleboro and attended the Green Street School. She graduated from the University of Vermont, the School for International Training and Johns Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies.

By working with students at the school and at the Windham World Affairs Council, Williams hopes to introduce a PeaceJam ‘Ambassadors Program’ at the school this fall. The program aims to connect students to issues of peace, social justice, and nonviolence through the study of the life and work of Nobel Peace Laureates from across the globe.

The program introduces students to the personal, social, and institutional contexts that shape today’s world, builds core competencies in altruism and compassion, respect and inclusion, as well as global citizenship and civic engagement.

As election season gets underway, candidates are beginning to make their push for statewide offices.

Last week, Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced he’d be stepping away from his position after more than a decade as an elected official.

On Monday, May 15, 2022, Charity Clark who served as Donovan’s Assistant and Chief of Staff during that span, will announce her decision concerning the race for Attorney General.

Washington County State’s Attorney, Rory Thibault, has already announced his run.

