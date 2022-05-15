Early morning shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.

Police say a 911 call came in around 4:00 a.m. regarding a shooting that happened near the 200 block of North Willard Street.

According to police, the caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, followed by a male running after two other people. When officers arrived on scene, they say they were able to determine that multiple shots had been fired.

Police recovered ballistics evidence and found a firearm on the ground next to the residence.

A short time later, police say they received a call from UVM Medical Center’s Emergency Department of a man who had walked in with gunshot wounds.

Police were able to confirm that the man was involved in the incident. However, the extent of his involvement is unknown at this time.

Burlington Police Detectives and Officers have secured the scene and seized the apartment, pending a search warrant. Police say, preliminary evidence indicates this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.