NVU Lyndon Celebrates the Class of 2022

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) -

Pride is a palpable feeling at Northern Vermont University Lyndon as around 150 students received their diplomas surrounded by loved ones.

“I’m ready to get out into the real world. I’m sure going to miss this place but it was a great experience these last four years, said Curtis Bates of Rhode Island.

“I’m a first graduate in my family so that’s really cool,” said Aliyah Austin of Sheldon.

“I came here to play basketball and it ended up being way more than that. I didn’t think Vermont was this beautiful,” said Nicholas Canzano of Massachusetts.

The class of 2022 is a resilient one.

“We all were there for each other, we took it one step at a time,” said Brandon Barone of Maine.

Students have balanced remote, hybrid, and in-person learning and have navigated pandemic guidelines since their sophomore year.

“Beyond resilient I think I’ve seen a lot of the students excel. They’ve done well, they’ve been through more challenges than the average graduation year,” said Margaret Ruff, a parent of a graduate.

Loved ones and professors say the disruptions caused by the pandemic have created a group of students even more ready for the next stage of life.

“We always tell them a common job interview question will be how do you handle adversity and this is an incredible answer to that,” said Greg Ledoux, an Associate Professor of Exercise Science.

The class of 2022 is also special because this is the first year that NVU graduates also started as NVU classmates back in 2018 since the merger began.

Lyndon and Johnson state colleges merged to Northern Vermont University beginning in 2018.

“The kids never lost their culture. It’s always Lyndon and the hornets and the same community kept through the whole thing,” said Eric Ruff, a parent of a graduate.

And next year will be the final year students will graduate with the Northern Vermont University name, ending with five years of NVU graduates.

“It’s pretty cool to say I went to the Northern Vermont University,” said Bates.

In July 2023, NVU Lyndon, NVU Johnson, Castelton, and Vermont Technical College will merge under one Vermont State University.

“The school has changed names a few times but I’m happy to be graduating no matter what the name is,” said Ben Cheever of Johnson. Graduation is an exciting time and a day to close a chapter.

“They’re absolutely incredible people and make our job really easy,” said Ledoux.

Students say they’re ready for what lies ahead.

“Many people overlook the small campus in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, yet many are grateful to get the professionals the university produces,” said Robert Saba of Mansfield, M.A.

