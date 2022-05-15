School Universal Meal Bill waits on the Governor’s desk

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A chance for all students in Vermont to get at least one hot meal a day sits on the governor’s desk, advocates say they want it signed.

John Sayles of the Vermont Food Bank said, “having universal school meals reduces or eliminates the stigma of the kids who get free food. It also makes available to those who aren’t eligible for it but otherwise can’t afford food, its really a game changer and I hope the governor signs the bill and that we are implementing that going forward.”

The universal school meal bill has passed both the house and the senate. The current federal waiver for free school meals ends June 30th.

