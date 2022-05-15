Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
VSP officers were involved in the Washington drug raid Friday.
Police take part in Orange County drug raids
Parker Clark
Vt. man accused of hitting friend with truck, leaving him to die
Juvenile charged with DUI following crash in Charleston
Juvenile in critical condition following crash
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp

Latest News

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song...
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid war
File Image
School Universal Meal Bill waits on the Governor’s desk
Volunteers brighten up Burlington’s BLM mural on Main Street
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Volunteers in Burlington spent Saturday repainting the Black Lives Matter Mural on Church Street.
Volunteers brighten up Burlington’s BLM mural on Main Street