Volunteers brighten up Burlington’s BLM mural on Main Street

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Volunteers in Burlington spent Saturday repainting the Black Lives Matter Mural on Church Street.

The City and volunteers painted “Black Lives Matter” on Main Street in July of 2020. Since then, the City Council decided it would remain on Main Street until October 2023.

Saturday, the City and supporters decided it was in need of a nice paint touch up. From 7 to 11 a.m. Main Street was shut down while volunteers brightened up the message.

Ilka Pritchard of Burlington said, “I think it’s important to be a part of the community. Its not enough to say you support your community and all the people in your community. What really matters is what you do.”

The mural reads “BLACK LIVES MATTER’ AND “STOP RACISM,” in bright bold painted letters.

